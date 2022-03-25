BOSTON (CBS) — An international film series begins this weekend at cinemas in Newton and Watertown, while an archeology fair and a pop-up market open in Cambridge. It’s all a part of weekend’s To Do List.
BELMONT WORLD FILM SERIES
The Belmont World Film International Film series returns for its 20th season, with both in-person and online events. In-person screenings will take place at the Majestic 7 Cinema in Watertown and the West Newton Cinema.
There will also be online discussions with filmmakers.
When: March 25-May 16
Where: Majestic 7 Cinema (81 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown), West Newton Cinema (1296 Washington Street, Newton), and online
Cost: In-person tickets: $12, Virtual individual tickets: $14
WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH POP-UP MARKET
In honor of Women’s History Month, a pop-up market at CambridgeSide is being held over the weekend. It features 25 local women-owned businesses selling clothing, art, accessories, and more. The market can be found on level 2, with new vendors each day.
When: March 25-27
Where: 100 CambridgeSide Place, Cambridge
Cost: N/A
AMAZING ARCHEOLOGY FAIR AT HARVARD
And on Sunday, the Amazing Archelogy Fair at Harvard is going on from 1-4 p.m. in Cambridge. The family-friendly event includes activities like throwing a spear, writing ancient symbols in clay, and learning about history using augmented reality.
Reservations are required in advance.
When: March 27, 1-4pm
Where: Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology (11 Divinity Avenue, Cambridge) and Harvard Museum of the Ancient Near East (6 Divinity Avenue, Cambridge)
Cost: Free with regular admission