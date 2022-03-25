WILMINGTON (CBS) — It’s been a harrowing journey in the past month for Tanya Bander, her 12-year-old son Timothy, and nearly two-year-old son Teesha. “You could hear the explosions during the entire day. It was difficult to leave because who knows,” said Bander.

They fled their home in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv fearing for their safety and arrived in Massachusetts just last Friday to find comfort in the Wilmington home of Bander’s sister-in-law Elena Cannata.

“There was no understanding when you would come back or whether you will come back,” said Bander, as her sister-in-law translated for her.

After driving for 24 hours, they crossed the border into Poland, but it was there Tanya had to say goodbye to her husband Slavic who couldn’t leave Ukraine and could now potentially take up arms. Their only contact is a daily facetime call.

“All 24 hours she cried, she knew she would have to leave her husband behind and cross the border,” Cannata said.

In Poland, the family helped them rent a temporary home while they sorted out travel visas for the children.

“You are alone with the kids, you don’t have anybody, no friends, no support.”

It’s been an adjustment for her sons, who miss their father and the life they knew.

“They don’t know when they’ll meet again, they just don’t know when and whether.”

Elena Cannata said a single Facebook post in the community resulted in bags and bags of donations of clothing, toys, sports equipment, and gift cards for the family.

“I can’t say enough how thankful I am and how important it is,” said Cannata.

She will pay it forward by traveling herself to Poland next week with donated medical supplies. For now, there are many unanswered questions including whether Tanya Bander will have a home to return to. In the midst of war, the future for this family is difficult to see.