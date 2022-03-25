Book publisher Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister company) has announced the lineup for the second edition of AuthorFest, a series of virtual author events that, through a network of book festivals, literary venues and author lecture series, provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.

The Spring 2022 AuthorFest event is scheduled for March 31 at 5 p.m. PST and will feature #1 internationally bestselling authors Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich, who have created some of the most iconic recurring characters in fiction. Readers attending this virtual event will have a chance to see Evanovich and DeMille discuss how they keep their beloved characters so interesting, surprising, and fresh, novel after novel.

“We want AuthorFest to be an opportunity for literary festivals, booksellers, and readers to come together and be part of a conversation among writers they wouldn’t otherwise see,” said Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp. “Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich are two of the most entertaining storytellers at work today. Both of them are known for writing some of the best dialogue in popular fiction, so it will be particularly fun to hear them unfiltered.”

AuthorFest events are staged seasonally, in Fall, Spring and Summer. For the inaugural Fall 2021 AuthorFest event, Simon & Schuster partnered with 15 book festivals from Boston to Berkseley with a leapfrog to Honolulu. The event was viewed by over 2,200 people.

Readers are invited to learn more about AuthorFest and to register for this special author event through their local book festival at SimonandSchuster.com.