LEOMINSTER (CBS) — The body of Marine captain Ross Reynolds, a 27-year-old pilot from Leominster killed in a helicopter crash overseas, is expected to return to Massachusetts some time next week.
Reynolds will be laid to rest in Massachusetts.READ MORE: 100,000 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Seized In Lawrence, DEA Says
He was one of four marines killed last Friday when an Osprey helicopter crashed during a NATO training exercise in Norway.
The other Marines were identified as Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Gunnery Sargent James Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Corporal Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.READ MORE: Reward In Harmony Montgomery Case Grows To $150,000 As Father, Stepmother Indicted In NH
Reynolds, an Osprey pilot, joined the Marine Corps in May 2017. The training mission last Friday was not related to the war in Ukraine.
During his time with the Marines, he was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: 'We Will SMASH You': Dropkick Murphys Feud With Neo-Nazis
Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella says the city is preparing to give Captain Ross a hero’s welcome.