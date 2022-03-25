BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox have replaced the Black Lives Matter billboard along the Mass Pike nearly two years after it went up.
The team confirmed to WBZ-TV that the billboard has transitioned to highlight the Red Sox Foundation's 20 years of impact in the community.
READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 1,109 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Back Over 2%
The Red Sox made their support of the Black Lives Matter movement clear in 2020. The team took a stand against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. In early June, Fenway displayed “Black Lives Matter” on its Green Monster scoreboard.
The team's executive vice president of social impact and executive director of the Red Sox Foundation Bekah Salwasser told The Boston Herald that the organization stands behind its support for the movement, and there will continue to be permanent Black Lives Matter signage inside the ballpark.
“So the statement isn’t going away. That’s not changing at all. That will stay permanently affixed to the interior of Fenway Park for all our fans of Red Sox nation to see,” she told the newspaper. “We’re proud of that.”