BOSTON (CBS) — The Kevin Garnett jersey retirement ceremony in Boston two weeks ago marked the end of a longtime grudge. On this special occasion, Garnett decided to bury the hatchet and show his love for former teammate Ray Allen, who hadn’t had the opportunity to speak with Garnett after leaving the Celtics for the Miami Heat in 2012.
That reunion, though, ultimately led to Allen standing in a courtroom, receiving a stern talking-to from a Miami judge.READ MORE: Red Sox Are MLB's Third-Most Valuable Team Entering 2022
The Miami Herald reported that Allen had been selected as a juror in a trial in a case of a fatal carjacking. Allen had requested the court to postpone the start of the trial from March 14 to March 15, so that Allen could attend Garnett’s ceremony in Boston on March 13. The court accommodated this request … but then Allen didn’t show up when the trial began on March 15.
Allen was then orderd by the court to show cause why he should not face sanctions for not showing up.READ MORE: Bruce Cassidy Offers Great Perspective On What Bruins' Win Over Lightning Means
“Mr. Allen’s actions in failing to appear for jury duty are both baffling and disconcerting,” U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke wrote in the order to Allen.
The trial ended up taking place without Allen, with the defendant being found guilty.
According to the Herald, Cooke told Allen that “he had disrespected the court and his fellow jurors for failing to fulfill his duty on the 12-person federal jury.”MORE NEWS: Matt Ryan Is 'Humbled And Inspired' By Colts' Banners For Some Reason
She also ordered Allen to pay $1,000 to a charity of his choosing, and Allen told the Herald that he’d be donating the money to diabetes research.