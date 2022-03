Ryan Allen Gets In Hot Water With Judge For Skipping Jury Duty Following Kevin Garnett's Celtics CeremonyThe reunion between KG and Ray Allen ultimately led to Allen standing in a courtroom, receiving a stern talking-to from a Miami judge.

Bruce Cassidy Offers Great Perspective On What Bruins' Win Over Lightning MeansA win like that is obviously a big one, and it can provide a team with a healthy dose of confidence. Head coach Bruce Cassidy admitted as much after the win, but also cautioned against anyone -- either inside or outside the locker room -- from thinking too far ahead based on the results of one game in March.

Matt Ryan Is 'Humbled And Inspired' By Colts' Banners For Some ReasonMatt Ryan is an Indianapolis Colt. He's all excited about it. And he wants to let everybody know. But he's got a funny way of showing it.

Pastrnak Hat Trick Keys 3-2 Win, Bruins Pass Tampa In EastThe Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to move ahead of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Ended Up Being Too Expensive For PatriotsThe New England Patriots have clearly shown interest in adding to their wide receiving group this offseason. They just haven't show much interest in spending a lot of money to do that.