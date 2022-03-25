NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — An honorary member of the North Attleboro Police Department is looking for a new home.
On February 26, a 12-week-old chihuahua was found in a crate on the side of the road. For the last three weeks the puppy now named Axel has been hanging out with officers at the police department while he gained strength before he could be adopted.
Dominque Scott was arrested and charged with animal cruelty Thursday in Attleboro District Court.
Police say Axel is “doing fantastic” and ready to find a forever home. Interested adopters can contact the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.