BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,109 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has now increased to 2.08%, marking the first time the positivity rate has been over 2% during the month of March.
Still, there are 222 people currently in the hospital with COVID and 32 patients currently in intensive care, which are both down from Thursday.
There was nine additional COVID-related deaths reported on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,558,358. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,969.
There were 60,516 total new tests reported.