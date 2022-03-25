MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Anyone who shopped at a Manchester, New Hampshire Walmart over a week-long period is being urged to watch their bank accounts as police search for the person who placed a credit card skimmer at a checkout terminal.
A loss prevention worker at the Gold Street Walmart called police on Wednesday after finding a skimmer, which collects card numbers, on one of the terminals. Surveillance video showed someone placing the skimmer on the terminal a week earlier on March 16.
The person depicted in the video was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, green puffy jacket, blue baseball cap and a black mask. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Manchester police.
“Anyone who may have shopped at Walmart between March 16 and March 23, 2022 should carefully monitor their bank accounts,” police said. “If you see any suspicious activity, notify your financial institution and the police.”
Police also noted that it’s safer to shop with a credit card rather than a debit card, so scammers cannot steal directly from a shopper’s account.