CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A seventh-grade student at a Cambridge private school died this week in a boating accident while vacationing in Aruba with her family, school officials said.
The Buckingham Browne & Nichols School said in a letter to students and parents that Cassidy Murray died Wednesday.
“I write to you today to share profoundly sad news about a cherished member of our community,” Head of School Jennifer Price wrote. “Cassidy Murray, grade 7, passed away yesterday as the result of a boating accident while on vacation with her family in Aruba.”
Cassidy transferred from Milton Public Schools, where the superintendent described her as “outstanding and joyful,” to BB&N this academic year. Her brother is a 10th grader at BB&N.
The BB&N Middle School will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon for grief counseling.