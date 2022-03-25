The Tom Brady-Miami Dolphins Rumors Feel Awfully Far-FetchedThe rumor of Tom Brady trying to join the Miami Dolphins is gaining steam. It can't be true.

Red Sox Are MLB's Third-Most Valuable Team Entering 2022Forbes released its list of MLB's most valuable franchises ahead of the 2022 season, with the Boston Red Sox coming in at No. 3 with a $3.9 billion valuation.

Ray Allen Gets In Hot Water With Judge For Skipping Jury Duty Following Kevin Garnett's Celtics CeremonyThe reunion between KG and Ray Allen ultimately led to Allen standing in a courtroom, receiving a stern talking-to from a Miami judge.

Bruce Cassidy Offers Great Perspective On What Bruins' Win Over Lightning MeansA win like that is obviously a big one, and it can provide a team with a healthy dose of confidence. Head coach Bruce Cassidy admitted as much after the win, but also cautioned against anyone -- either inside or outside the locker room -- from thinking too far ahead based on the results of one game in March.

Matt Ryan Is 'Humbled And Inspired' By Colts' Banners For Some ReasonMatt Ryan is an Indianapolis Colt. He's all excited about it. And he wants to let everybody know. But he's got a funny way of showing it.