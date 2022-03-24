Broken Record: Celtics Once Again Show The Rest Of The NBA That They Are ContendersThe Boston Celtics are a broken record. The beat the team keeps repeating is one that has the Celtics absolutely decimating any team that stands in their way.

Tatum, Brown Sizzle, Celtics Roll To 125-97 Win Over JazzJayson Tatum scored 11 of his 26 points during Boston's nearly perfect first quarter to help the Celtics roll to a 125-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Malcolm Butler's Patriots Reunion Is A True Shocker -- Even By Bill Belichick's StandardsThe Malcolm Butler-Patriots reunion ranks among the most surprising and unlikely moments of the entire Bill Belichick era.

Malcolm Butler Returning To Patriots, Reportedly Signs Two-Year Deal Worth $9 MillionMalcolm Butler is back in New England.

Patrice Bergeron Hoping To Be Cleared To Play Vs. Lightning After Surgery To Fix Elbow InfectionPatrice Bergeron is hoping to return to game action for the Bruins on Thursday night, as they play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.