BOSTON (CBS) – Thursday is a landmark day at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. They have no COVID patients in the intensive care unit for the first time since the pandemic began.
According to hospital spokesman Jeremy Lechan, Tufts first COVID ICU admission was on March 23, 2020.
“We have had at least one COVID patient in the ICU ever since…until this morning,” Lechan said in an email Thursday.
Tufts Medical Center still has 9 COVID patients in the hospital, but none in the ICU.
According to the latest numbers statewide, there are 39 COVID patients in intensive care in Massachusetts as of Wednesday.