SHARON (CBS) – Sharon Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a teenage girl into his car. The incident reportedly took place on Friday March 18 at around 8:30 pm.
Police say the teen was walking alone in the area of Massapoag Ave. near Horizons Road when she said a white man driving a white “muscle car” with a loud exhaust pulled over and asked directions.
The girl said the driver then tried to lure her into the car. She was able to get away.
The incident was reported to police several days after it happened and remains under investigation.