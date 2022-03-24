BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox added a power-hitting middle infielder in Trevor Story this week, adding some major heft to one of baseball’s most potent lineups. That addition almost didn’t happen, though, apparently because of Story’s vaccination status.
Jeff Passan reported on ESPN.com that the deal between the Red Sox and Story was delayed because Story “was reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”
That hang-up was so significant that it led to Story ultimately agreeing to receive the vaccination. In doing so, Story will be eligible to play in Boston’s games in Toronto, where the Canadian vaccine mandate will prohibit unvaccinated people from entering the country.
“It’s a very personal matter,” Story told Passan. “Decisions like that are kept between me and my family But with that being said, I’ll be available for my teammates 162-plus. That’s the main part.”
Story’s double-play partner, Xander Bogaerts, likewise wasn’t vaccinated last season but is vaccinated this season, thus allowing him to play in Toronto as well.
Story signed a six-year, $140 million deal with Boston, which as a team option for a seventh year as well as a player opt-out after 2025.