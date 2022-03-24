BOSTON (CBS) — Once upon a time, not all that long ago, the New England Patriots’ season essentially began at the end of January in the AFC Championship Game. Whether or not they won that game to advance to the Super Bowl was the only real question.

Now, things are a bit different. The team hasn’t won a playoff game since beating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, and though they made some positive progress last season, they haven’t made many moves this offseason to improve for 2022. As a result, the oddsmakers don’t feel too strongly about the Patriots’ chances to make it to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale next year.

DraftKings currently has the Patriots with +2200 odds to win the AFC, tied with the Dolphins for 10th in the conference. The Bills (+330), Chiefs (+550), Broncos (+850) and Chargers (+850) sit atop the AFC. Teams that didn’t make the playoffs last year — like Cleveland, Baltimore and Indianapolis — are considered a better shot to win the conference over the Patriots. (Tom Brady’s Buccaneers are the favorites at +350 to win the NFC, if you were curious.)

Caesars Sportsbook tells a similar tale, with the Patriots at +2000 to win the AFC, tied with the Dolphins for 10th in the conference. It’s the Bills (+375), Chiefs (+500), Broncos (+850) and Chargers (+850) atop the conference as well. In the AFC East, the Bills are -185 favorites to win the division for a third straight season, while the Patriots and Dolphins both have +400 to steal the crown from Buffalo. The Patriots also have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl at Caesars, tied for 16th in the NFL.

The Bills have obviously beefed up their pass rush by signing future Hall of Famer Von Miller. The Dolphins made an enormous splash this week by trading for star receiver Tyreek Hill. And even the Jets have had a strong opening week of free agency, making a series of solid signings that should help the team improve upon its 4-13 record from a year ago.

While there’s always the chance that Bill Belichick’s team exceeds expectations, it’s clear that folks outside of the region have some low hopes for the forthcoming football season in Foxboro.