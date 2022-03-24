BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,086 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has now increased to 1.99%. The positivity rate has not been over 2% at any point yet during the month of March.
There was also five additional COVID-related deaths reported on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,557,249. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,960.
There were 55,435 total new tests reported.
There are 234 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 39 patients currently in intensive care.
Thursday was still a landmark day in Boston on the COVID front. Tufts Medical Center said that there were no COVID patients in their intensive care unit for the first time since the pandemic began.