BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots have clearly shown interest in adding to their wide receiving group this offseason. They just haven’t show much interest in spending a lot of money to do that.
The latest evidence came on Thursday, when now-former Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agreed to a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. A day after trading away Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs signed Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal worth between $30 million and $36 million.
Former Packers’ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million with the Chiefs, per source. This is called living right: Valdes-Scantling goes from the NFL’s reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers to the NFL’s former MVP Patrick Mahomes.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2022
The Patriots had previously been reported as being interested in the receiver. NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported after the signing that the price was too high for the Patriots’ liking.
The #Patriots had kicked the tires on MVS but he was out of their price range, per source. https://t.co/gN4BqodnY1
— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 24, 2022
And so, the Patriots’ receiving group remains Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry, with Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon further down the depth chart.
The 27-year-old Valdes-Scantling caught 26 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games last season. The previous year, he caught 33 passes for 690 yards and six touchdowns.