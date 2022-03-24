CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots have clearly shown interest in adding to their wide receiving group this offseason. They just haven’t show much interest in spending a lot of money to do that.

The latest evidence came on Thursday, when now-former Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agreed to a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. A day after trading away Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs signed Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal worth between $30 million and $36 million.

The Patriots had previously been reported as being interested in the receiver. NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported after the signing that the price was too high for the Patriots’ liking.

And so, the Patriots’ receiving group remains Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry, with Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon further down the depth chart.

The 27-year-old Valdes-Scantling caught 26 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games last season. The previous year, he caught 33 passes for 690 yards and six touchdowns.

