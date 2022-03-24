CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
CHELSEA (CBS) – A Chelsea social services organization that has helped many people before and during the pandemic, has received a big donation.

On Thursday, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley delivered $300,000 in federal funding to La Colaborativa.

The money will help the organization fund their workforce development initiative that helps people find employment after the COVID pandemic.

“For your vigilant advocacy throughout this process, for being on the frontlines combating this pandemic and really being a national model for how to combat this pandemic,” Rep. Pressley said. “You have saved and improved lives many times over.”

Rep. Pressley secured the federal funding in the government spending package that passed congress earlier this month.

