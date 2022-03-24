BOSTON (CBS) — The Providence Friars are in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years. The New England Patriots lent a helping hand to make sure their faithful supporters got to Chicago to cheer them on.
The Patriots let Providence borrow one of their team plans to help get support staff, family and fans to Chicago for Friday night’s tournament clash with the Kansas Jayhawks. The “AirKraft” left T.F. Green in Providence Thursday afternoon, according to Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal, who was on the flight.
Friars head coach Ed Cooley, who grew up in Providence and is a big Patriots fan, personally thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the Patriots in a video posted on the Friars Twitter account on Thursday.
Thank you Mr. Kraft @patriots ✈️#MarchMadness #BEdancing #Sweet16 #gofriars pic.twitter.com/DntRnGy6MJ
— Providence Friars (@PCAthletics) March 24, 2022
“New England teams helping New England teams. I just want to personally thank you and the Patriots organization for allowing our family, our supporters, our donors and many of those who have the opportunity to ride on that wonder plane getting them to Chicago and the Windy City,” said Cooley. “This would not be possible without your support.”
Cooley closed the clip with an emphatic “Go Pats! Go Friars!”
The Friars, who flew to Chicago on Wednesday, will look to move on to the Elite Eight Friday night when they take on the 1-seeded Jayhawks.