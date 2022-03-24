BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron had been practicing with the Bruins and stated on Wednesday that he hoped to get medical clearance to play on Thursday. Alas, he didn’t get the news he was looking for.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media Thursday that Bergeron will be out Thursday vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, as the medical clearance was not delivered.

“No, we got bad news on that one, so he’s out tonight,” Cassidy said. “It was a bit of a curveball, because leading into today we thought he’d be cleared. But the doctors felt otherwise. So we’ll look at Saturday now.”

Bergeron revealed Wednesday that he underwent surgery after getting an infection in his elbow. He’s missed three games but was on track to return Thursday before getting the bad news.

In his place, Jack Studnicka will remain on the top line, playing between Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

Cassidy spoke to the challenges of being without Bergeron while balancing the opportunities for other centers to step up their game.

“We’re a team. He’s a big part of that. We know that. I mean he wears the C, plays in every situation, I don’t have to get into details about how much he means on the ice and off the ice, for that matter. But it’s business as usual once the puck drops — an opportunity for someone else,” Cassidy said. “I think Jack has been good in terms of his 200-foot game, has played well away from the puck. The offense should come if that continues, he’s with two good players. It’s a good opportunity for him now against, obviously, a two-time defending Stanley Cup champion. So that’s the way we look at it, and other guys will pick up the slack — we’ve seen that with [Charlie] Coyle, [Erik] Haula the other night. So it’s been good for the other guys in the room to have the opportunity. That’s the positive, the flip side of it. So we’ll keep on trucking here.”