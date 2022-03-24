BOSTON (CBS) — The cost of rent is skyrocketing – and Boston’s rental market is one of the priciest in all of America, according to a new report.
The study from rental website Zumper says Boston is the third-most expensive place in the country for renters, trailing only New York and San Francisco. The median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in the city is $2,660, while a two-bedroom averages $2,990.
The national median for a one-bedroom is $1,400 a month. So far, rent is rising faster in 2022 than it did in 2021.
“Notably, the price of one bedrooms in Boston is up 27.3% since this time last year,” Zumper says.
As CBS News reports, Americans are currently facing a triple whammy of rent, gas and electric bill surges, with inflation at a 40-year high.