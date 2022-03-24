ATTLEBORO (CBS) – The man accused of stealing a Boston Children’s Hospital van and leading police on a chase to Mansfield appeared in court Thursday.
The suspect, 32-year-old Andre Biggs of Providence, pleaded not guilty to charges including receiving a stolen a motor vehicle, negligent operation and other charges. He pleaded not guilty.
Biggs' attorney said he is a disabled Afghanistan war veteran, suffers from PTSD and was driving the van to the Providence VA.
Police were able to track the stolen van using a GPS tracker onboard.
Biggs was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail.