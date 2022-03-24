CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Andre Biggs, Boston News, Mansfield News

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – The man accused of stealing a Boston Children’s Hospital van and leading police on a chase to Mansfield appeared in court Thursday.

The suspect, 32-year-old Andre Biggs of Providence, pleaded not guilty to charges including receiving a stolen a motor vehicle, negligent operation and other charges. He pleaded not guilty.

READ MORE: Entertainment License At Sons Of Boston Suspended After Bouncer Allegedly Killed Marine Veteran

Biggs’ attorney said he is a disabled Afghanistan war veteran, suffers from PTSD and was driving the van to the Providence VA.

READ MORE: Police Investigate Stabbing Of 16-Year-Old In Saugus

Police were able to track the stolen van using a GPS tracker onboard.

MORE NEWS: Peter Reynolds, Award-Winning Author And Illustrator, Raising Money For Ukraine Through Art Prints

Biggs was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail.

CBSBoston.com Staff