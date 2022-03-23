(MARE) – Darwin is a happy and affectionate boy of Hispanic descent. He is curious, considerate, naturally optimistic, and happy. Darwin loves all things cars! He enjoys learning about and playing with cars and can name almost any car on the road. He likes to build race tracks, ramps, and collects Hot Wheels. Darwin loves all things cars and hopes to become a race car driver or car mechanic when he grows up. Darwin also loves music and often sings along to songs he hears on the radio. He loves going to church with his foster family, sings in the church choir, and also plays the drums.

Darwin is a very social child that has no problems making friends or connecting with people. He enjoys spending time with his foster brothers playing basketball and riding his bike, scooter or skate board. Darwin loves animals and he loves to play and cuddle with his foster family’s cat. This past Christmas, Darwin considerately listed “toys for my cat” on his Christmas Wish List. Darwin receives extra support and is making great progress academically. He recently returned to in-person learning and learned to skip count and is very proud of this accomplishment. Darwin thrives with 1:1 attention.

Legally freed for adoption, Darwin’s social worker believes he will thrive in a family that is engaging and nurturing. His social worker is open to a family of any constellation where he is the youngest in the home. It is very important to Darwin that he is able to maintain bimonthly visits with his birth family.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.