Weather Alert:Storm To Bring Rain, Ice Thursday Morning
CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:The Love Boat, The Real Love Boat

BOSTON (CBS) – The Love Boat is coming back, just in a different form on CBS. The 1970s hit will be revamped to be a dating show that takes place onboard a Princess Cruise ship.

It will be called “The Real Love Boat” and will air on WBZ-TV.

READ MORE: Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run Crash That Injured UMass Amherst Student

Contestants could find love and get a cruise around the Mediterranean.

READ MORE: Pfizer Recalls 3 Blood Pressure Medications

Casting is open to residents of the US and Canada. Production begins this summer.

MORE NEWS: North End Restaurant Owners Plan To Sue Over Outdoor Dining Fees

CLICK HERE to apply.

CBSBoston.com Staff