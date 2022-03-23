BOSTON (CBS) – The Love Boat is coming back, just in a different form on CBS. The 1970s hit will be revamped to be a dating show that takes place onboard a Princess Cruise ship.
It will be called "The Real Love Boat" and will air on WBZ-TV.
Contestants could find love and get a cruise around the Mediterranean.
Casting is open to residents of the US and Canada. Production begins this summer.
CLICK HERE to apply.