AMHERST (CBS) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left a 20-year-old UMass Amherst student badly injured. The student was struck by an SUV while crossing Massachusetts Ave. in a crosswalk on Monday night.
Police said they located the vehicle on Wednesday and the suspect was arrested at his home in Northampton.
The suspect, who has not been identified, is not a UMass Amherst student. He will be arraigned on Thursday.
The victim remains hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center.