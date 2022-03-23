MANSFIELD (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police arrested a person suspected of stealing a Boston Children’s Hospital van and leading troopers on a chase that ended in Marshfield.
Boston Police reported the van, which has a GPS tracker on board, stolen just after 1 p.m.
A short time later, the GPS showed the van at the ramp from I-93 to I-95 headed south toward Rhode Island.
State Police were able to catch up to the van and began a pursuit into Mansfield.
The van turned onto West Street, and State Police said at that point troopers ended the pursuit for public safety reasons.
A trooper saw the van turn into a parking lot. The driver unsuccessfully attempted to hide under a truck and was arrested just after 1:20 p.m. State Police have not yet released the driver’s name.
No further information is currently available.