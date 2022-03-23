READING (CBS) — Police are looking for a suspect they believe broke in to at least 15 cars overnight Tuesday.
Police said unlocked vehicles on Green, Washington and Main streets, as well as Park, Center and Sweetser avenues and Crosby Road were targeted. Police are warning residents to lock their cars as often thieves look for unlocked vehicles to enter, taking whatever they can find.
Police said doorbell cameras picked up the suspect around 11:52 p.m. Tuesday and again, or possibly an additional suspect, was seen around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday. Police are asking residents of the area to check footage they may have and are asking anyone who has information to call the police.