Patrice Bergeron Hoping To Be Cleared To Play Vs. Lightning After Surgery To Fix Elbow InfectionPatrice Bergeron is hoping to return to game action for the Bruins on Thursday night, as they play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

Chiefs Trade Tyreek Hill To Miami DolphinsTyreek Hill is suddenly on the trade market, according to reports on Wednesday, and a move may be happening sooner than later.

Brad Marchand Has A New Cereal Coming OutComing soon to a cereal aisle near you: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand.

Boston College To Play ALS Awareness Game At Fenway Park To Benefit Peter Frates FoundationThe Red Sox will host an ALS Awareness Game between Boston College and Virginia Tech on April 23, with proceeds from the game benefitting the Pete Frates Foundation.

Patriots Mock Draft Roundup: Will New England Get Mac Jones A Wide Receiver With First Pick?The NFL Draft is just over a month away, and with the Patriots remaining mostly quiet on the free agent front, the draft seems like their best bet at landing Mac Jones a No. 1 receiver. Will it happen in the first round?