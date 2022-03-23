BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron is hoping to return to game action for the Bruins on Thursday night, as they play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.
“I gotta see the doctor [Thursday]. So I gotta get cleared before I can really say yes or no. I wish — we’ll see, I guess,” Bergeron said Wednesday after practicing with the team. “If I get cleared, I’ll be there.”
The Boston captain detailed the reason for his three-game absence, saying that an infection in his elbow required surgery.
“I got an infection on my elbow, and it flared up the day before the Chicago game,” he said. “And obviously the infection grew, and I needed to fly back and take care of that, and get surgery on it.”
The 36-year-old Bergeron has played in 56 games this season, scoring 17 goals and registering 28 assists.