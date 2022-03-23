CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire’s Executive Council will vote Wednesday on a commutation hearing for Pamela Smart.
This is Smart’s third attempt to get out of prison. In 1990, she received a life sentence for her role in the shooting death of her husband Gregg.
Four teenagers, including one Smart was having an affair with, shot and killed Gregg in Derry, New Hampshire. Smart’s attorney says she has accepted responsibility for her actions.
In 2019, WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben interviewed Smart in prison. She said she will never admit to planning the murder.
The four men involved in the murder have all completed their prison sentences.
If the council allows Smart a hearing, Gov. Chris Sununu will make the final decision of whether or not to free her.