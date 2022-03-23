Weather Alert:Storm To Bring Rain, Ice Thursday Morning
By CBSBoston.com Staff
MATTAPAN (CBS) — A Mattapan pan has been arrested in connection with a bus shooting on Monday morning.

Ricardo Blake, 35, was arrested Wednesday

The shooting happened around 10:25 a.m. near Morton and Blue Hill Avenue on an MBTA bus. MBTA Transit Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believed the victim and the shooter were in an argument before the shooting occurred.

Blake will face charges related to the shooting and firearm-related charges.

