BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,074 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.91%.
There was also one additional COVID-related death reported on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,556,163. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,955.
There were 64,291 total new tests reported.
There are 231 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 39 patients currently in intensive care.