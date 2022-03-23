BOSTON (CBS) — Just two short years ago, Tyreek Hill was predicting seven Super Bowls for the budding Chiefs dynasty in Kansas City. It looks like he may end up six Super Bowls short.

The receiver is suddenly on the trade market, according to reports on Wednesday, and a move may be happening sooner than later.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that “extension talks have stalled” between the Chiefs and Hill, with the team granting Hill’s agent permission to seek a trade.

Another blockbuster coming? Despite an offer from the #Chiefs that would make superstar Tyreek Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, extension talks have stalled and Kansas City has now given Hill’s agent permission to seek a trade, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter then reported that the Jets and Dolphins “are in serious talks” to acquire Hill via trade.

Jets and Dolphins are the two teams now vying for Tyreek Hill, who is expected to receive a massive contract extension from the team that trades for him, per sources. https://t.co/3R1OzqUEfV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer added to the reporting, saying that the Chiefs consider Hill to be “gone.”

Trade could happen soon, a lot of back-and-forth between the Chiefs and Tyreek Hill went into this. Kansas City basically sees Hill as “gone” at this point. https://t.co/aKpPXA1pJX — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 23, 2022

Hill, who turned 28 earlier this month, has caught 479 passes for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns to go with 719 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in 91 regular-season games with the Chiefs since 2016. He’s also caught 84 passes for 1,081 yards and five touchdowns in 13 playoff games, winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019.

Last year, Hill played all 17 games, catching a career-high 159 passes for 1,239 yards with nine touchdowns. He’s made the Pro Bowl in each of his six NFL seasons, earning First Team All-Pro honors in 2016 (as a kick returner) and in 2018 and 2020 as a receiver.

The Patriots have dealt with Hill as an out-of-division opponent for the past six years, so a move to the AFC East would certainly impact New England. Hill has caught 24 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns in his four regular-season games against the Patriots, with the Chiefs winning three of those games.

Hill previously signed an extension with Kansas City in September of 2019, a three-year deal that ran from 2020-22. He’s due a $15 million roster bonus for the 2022 season, but he’ll cost the Chiefs just $1.45 million in dead cap money if he’s traded.