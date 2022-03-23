BOSTON (CBS) — Coming soon to a cereal aisle near you: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand.

While NHL fans outside of Boston probably don’t want to start their day with a healthy bowl of cereal featuring the Bruins winger, Boston fans will probably jump at the opportunity to include Marchand in their morning routine. They’ll get that opportunity later this spring, as Marchand announced the launch of his new cereal on Wednesday.

And it sounds like the kind of cereal you’d expect from Marchand, aptly named March Munch Cinnamon Crunch. It’s a mouthful, for sure, but it sounds like something that will help everyone start their day with a smile. Cinnamon Toast Crunch was Marchand’s favorite cereal growing up, so he jumped at the opportunity to create his own breakfast food.

“Having my own cereal is a dream come true,” Marchand said in a release announcing the cereal. “Growing up, as a kid I would see different athletes with their own cereal, I just never thought it would be me one day. The fact that it is my favorite cereal makes this project event sweeter.”

Marchand teamed up with PLB Sports and Entertainment to produce the sugary bowl of goodness, which is the same company that produced Doug Flutie’s Flutie Flakes, among cereal collaborations with Patrick Mahomes (Mahomes Magic Crunch) and Josh Allen (Josh’s Jaqs).

The cereal will be released in Spring of 2022 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Christopher’s Haven in Boston, which helps families of children undergoing cancer treatment in nearby Boston hospitals. March Munch Cinnamon Crunch will be available online at www.marchmunch.com in addition to Shaw’s, Star Markets and Market Basket locations.

This is not the first culinary collectable that a Bruins player has put out this season. Back in October, David Pastrnak announced his own pasta line, with the proceeds supporting pediatric cancer research and care at Dana Farber and the Jimmy Fund.