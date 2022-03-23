BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will host an ALS Awareness Game between Boston College and Virginia Tech on April 23, with proceeds from the game benefitting the Peter Frates Foundation.
The game will take place at Fenway Park, honoring the late Pete Frates, who captained the B.C. baseball team before championing the cause of ALS awareness and research following his diagnosis in 2012. Frates passed away in 2019 at the age of 34.
The game, which will begin at 6 p.m., is the third ALS Game for B.C. at Fenway Park.
Tickets are general admission and cost $10 apiece at redsox.com/alsgame.