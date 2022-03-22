BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have announced plans to honor the life and career of the late Jerry Remy throughout the 2022 season. The team will wear a black commemorative patch featuring Remy’s name and his No. 2, and honor him with a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park ahead of their April 20 game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Red Sox announced Tuesday.
Remy, who spent more than 40 years in the Red Sox organization as a player, coach, and broadcaster, passed away on October 30 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 68.
The Boston uniforms will don the Remy patch throughout the 2022 season, with exception of the team’s opener on April 15 when all teams around MLB will wear a “42” patch to celebrate Jackie Robinson. The Red Sox last wore a commemorative patch to celebrate Fenway Park’s 100th anniversary in 2012, and in 2002 after the passing of Hall of Famer Ted Williams.
There will also be an hour-long special Remembering Remy that will debut on NESN on Wednesday, April 6 at 8 p.m., featuring the many memories and stories about Remy’s long career in the organization as told by his former teammates and broadcasting partners. The team is also inviting fans to share their favorite memories of Remy on a special webpage — NESN.com/RememberingJerry — dedicated to the honorary president of Red Sox Nation.