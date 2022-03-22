BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox added some more organizational depth in the bullpen on Tuesday, claiming right-handed pitcher Kyle Tyler off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Tyler was immediately optioned to Triple-A Worcester after being claimed by Boston.
The 25-year-old made his major league debut in 2021 and started his big league career with seven straight scoreless innings over three appearances. He posted a 2.92 ERA in his five relief appearances with the Angels, allowing four earned runs over 12.1 innings overall.
Tyler spent the majority of his 2021 season with Triple-A Salt Lake and Double-A Rocket City. He was 6-4 with a 3.66 ERA between the two clubs, allowing 35 earned runs while striking out 92 batters over 86 innings. Tyler started 14 of his 20 minor league appearances.
In 60 minor league appearances, 32 of which were starts, Tyler is 17-6 with a 3.25 ERA with a 3.25 ERA and 1.145 WHIP.
To make room for Tyler on the 40-man roster, Boston designated infielder Hudson Potts for assignment. Potts was a first-round pick (24th overall) by the Padres in 2016 and was acquired by the Red Sox in 2020 as part of the Mitch Moreland trade. The third baseman played in 78 games for Double-A Portland in 2021, hitting just .217 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs.