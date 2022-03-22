NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Like many high schoolers, Hannah Schmidt can’t wait for prom. “I’m really excited to go. I just asked one of my friends to go,” Hannah said.

As she started shopping for the May dance, the North Attleboro High School junior thought about her classmates, specifically, those who might have trouble affording a dress.

“No one should have to go out and spend $400 to $600 on a dress and we’re only going to wear them one time,” she said. “Why not donate them?”

She put the wheels in motion to open a dress shop at the school.

“She asked for some space. She reached out to people she knew, created a plan for communication and we found our SRO kind of let us use her office,” North Attleboro High School Principal Peter Haviland said.

It’s called “Sparkle” a fitting name when you see some of the options.

Anyone is able to donate dresses and students can make a private appointment to pick out the perfect gown at no cost.

“One of them was so, so, so, excited,” Hanna explained. “Sent me pictures in it right afterwards and the other was just as excited too.”

Two months away from prom, so far over 80 dresses have been collected in all different colors and sizes.

“I was scared that I was only going to get a certain size range. But I actually have size 0-20 which makes me really excited,” Hannah said.

“The end of senior year, the end of junior year is always a special experience for all of our kids, but this year is most important because of all that they’ve been through,” said Haviland.

“I get emails from people every day wanting to donate it’s crazy,” Hannah said. “It reminds you how like there still is good people in the world.”