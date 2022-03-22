AMHERST (CBS) — A UMass Amherst student was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk Monday night. Police said they are searching for a white or silver SUV that drove off after crashing into the 20-year-old victim.
"He or she likely knows what they did and this is their opportunity to come forward and do the right thing," said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne in a statement.
According to police, the white or silver SUV was speeding eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when they hit the victim in a crosswalk near Sunset Avenue. The SUV then kept driving.

Officials released photos of the suspect’s car and are asking the public to help locate it. It likely has front-end damage.
The victim was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, where he remains.
Anyone with any information about the SUV is asked to call the UMass police at 545-2121 or 545-TIPS (8477).