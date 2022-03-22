FOXBORO (CBS) — Malcolm Butler and Leonard Fournette weren’t the only free agents to visit with the Patriots on Monday. New England also welcomed quarterback Joshua Dobbs to town for a tryout.
The 27-year-old quarterback was a fourth-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, and spent time as a backup on the Pittsburgh and Jacksonville rosters. Dobbs has appeared in six NFL games since coming into the league — all with Pittsburgh — completing 10 of his 17 passes for 45 yards. He’s also rushed six times for 31 yards.
Dobbs was a duel-threat during his college days at Tennessee, throwing for over 7,000 yards and 53 touchdowns (with 29 interceptions) and rushing for 2,160 yards and 32 touchdowns over his four years with the Volunteers. He had a stellar senior season in 2016, throwing for 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 831 yards and 12 scores. He also caught a touchdown for good measure.
The Patriots already have three quarterbacks on the roster in Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, and no pact seems imminent between New England and Dobbs. But he could become am important part of the practice squad and scout team in New England.