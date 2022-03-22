Patriots Host Quarterback Joshua Dobbs For Free Agent TryoutMalcolm Butler and Leonard Fournette weren't the only free agents to visit with the Patriots on Monday.

After Trade Deadline, Jake DeBrusk Is 'All About Winning The Stanley Cup' With BruinsJake DeBrusk requested a trade away from the Bruins in November. Monday's trade deadline came and went. DeBrusk remains with the Bruins.

Kendrick Bourne Joins Matthew Judon's Recruiting Effort To Get Odell Beckham Jr. To FoxboroMatthew Judon has been hard at work on Twitter trying to recruit free agents to Foxboro. He now has a helper.

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Tease Patriots Fans With Fancy Video On Social MediaWhen Tom Brady dusted off an old fancy social media video on Monday featuring an endless loop of Edelman running routes for him, Patriots fans couldn't help but feel a bit wistful for the halcyon days of New England past.

Tatum Scores 36, Celtics Roll Past Oklahoma City 132-123Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-123 on Monday night.