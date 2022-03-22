BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots reportedly hosted free-agent running back Leonard Fournette on Monday. A day later, Fournette returned to the Bucs for big money.
Fournette agreed to a three-year deal to stay in Tampa Bay, a deal which will pay him as much as $24 million, according to Ian Rapoport.
Sources: The #Bucs are re-signing RB Leonard Fournette, as more of Tom Brady’s friends return to Tampa. He gets a 3-year deal worth $21M up to $24M.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022
The details of that contract will determine how much Fournette actually earns, but given the Patriots’ careful maneuvering in free agency thus far, it’s fair to surmise that New England wasn’t in the same financial ballpark if the team was indeed intent on signing the running back.
Fournette, 27, has spent the past two years in Tampa. Last year, he rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries while catching 69 passes for 454 yards and two more scores. He was immense for Tampa during the 2020 postseason run, rushing for 300 yards and three touchdowns and catching 18 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown in their four games.
It was unclear how the Patriots envisioned Fournette working in their system, with the likes of Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and James White already in the fold at running back. Nevertheless, Fournette is back in Tampa Bay to try to win another Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Co. in 2022.