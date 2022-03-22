Celtics Complete Impressive Sweep Of Western Conference TripThe Celtics completed a clean sweep of their four-game swing against Western Conference teams Monday night with a somewhat ugly win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Leonard Fournette Re-Signs With Buccaneers One Day After Visit With PatriotsThe Patriots reportedly hosted free-agent running back Leonard Fournette on Monday. A day later, Fournette returned to the Bucs for big money.

Patriots Host Quarterback Joshua Dobbs For Free Agent TryoutMalcolm Butler and Leonard Fournette weren't the only free agents to visit with the Patriots on Monday.

After Trade Deadline, Jake DeBrusk Is 'All About Winning The Stanley Cup' With BruinsJake DeBrusk requested a trade away from the Bruins in November. Monday's trade deadline came and went. DeBrusk remains with the Bruins.

Kendrick Bourne Joins Matthew Judon's Recruiting Effort To Get Odell Beckham Jr. To FoxboroMatthew Judon has been hard at work on Twitter trying to recruit free agents to Foxboro. He now has a helper.