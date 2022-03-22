BOSTON (CBS) — Matthew Judon has been hard at work on Twitter trying to recruit free agents to Foxboro. He now has a helper.
On Monday, Judon shot a tweet to Odell Beckham Jr., informing him that “foxborough will love you my g.”
Unlike a lot of Judon’s half-joking, half-serious recruiting pitches over the past week-plus, this one got a confirmation of receipt from the intended target.
“Lol they need to gon head and get u a lil raise !! I see u been recruiting,” Beckham replied to Judon.
Judon also got a bit of recruiting help from wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who seemed to be into the idea of adding Beckham to the wide receivers room.
Of course, it’s not clear when Beckham will be ready to play again, after he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl. But he did speak openly about how close he came to signing with the Patriots last year after the Browns released him, so there’s at least some interest in the Patriots from Beckham. The 29-year-old may not sign for a little while, but if he does choose New England, the recruiting efforts of Judon and Bourne — two key members of last year’s free-agent additions for the Patriots — won’t go unnoticed.