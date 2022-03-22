BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk requested a trade away from the Bruins in November. Monday’s trade deadline came and went. DeBrusk remains with the Bruins.

While that scenario obviously clashes with his request, the 25-year-old winger said he’s finding the positive in his situation.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily … it’s one of the things where I don’t look at it as a negative situation,” DeBrusk said after the Bruins’ 3-2 overtime win in Montreal on Monday night. “You know, any time that you can play for a team that has a chance to win the Stanley Cup, it’s a positive. And that’s why I play the game, is to win the Stanley Cup. And I’m comfortable with these guys. I grew up with this team and was drafted by them.”

DeBrusk did sign a two-year extension on Monday, a deal that would have made him more appealing to any team looking to acquire him. But he remained with the Bruins, and he’ll be on the team at least through the end of this season. DeBrusk shared a sense of relief to have some finality at least to his 2022 situation.

“I haven’t felt clarity in three months, so I haven’t known if I’m going to go or where I’m gonna go or any of that kind of stuff,” he said. “So now I know and it’s nice to kind of have that done with.”

He also said he is hoping that the season doesn’t end until summertime.

“Obviously, I’m playing on a very good line at the moment, and I’ll do anything I can to stay there and help the team win,” DeBrusk said. “And like I said, it’s all about winning the Stanley Cup at this point. And I think anybody can get behind that.”