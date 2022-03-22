BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots managed to keep Trent Brown from leaving New England in free agency, a massive move to maintain a key player at right tackle. We now have an idea of what it cost them.

While Monday’s report of a re-signing didn’t include any details, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added some figures to the public forum on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pelissero, Brown’s two-year deal is worth a maximum of $22 million. Of that $22 million, $13 million comes in the form of base salary, while only $4 million is guaranteed.

Pelissero added that most of the contract is tied to playing time incentives.

That figures to be a smart contract for the Patriots, as availability has been the biggest concern regarding Brown over the past five years.

In 2017, a shoulder injury limited Brown to just 10 games. He played in all 16 games with the Patriots in 2018, plus the three playoff games, but he’d go on to play just 16 out of 32 games in the following two seasons with the Raiders. Last year, a calf injury cost him eight games (but essentially nine games, as he missed all but seven snaps in Week 1).

But when he’s on the field, he’s been reliable in both the passing game and the running game for the Patriots, hence the team’s desire to retain him. For Brown to earn the max value, he’ll just have to stay on the field.