CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Residents of Cambridge, Massachusetts should consider themselves lucky – a recent survey identifying the “Best Cities To Live In America” ranks the liberal enclave second in the country.
Cambridge received an overall grade of "A+" from the review site Niche. The city earned an A+ or A in the categories of public schools, family friendliness, nightlife, outdoor activities, diversity, health and fitness and commuting. Cambridge got a C or C+ in the areas of housing, cost of living and crime and safety.
The only city ranked ahead of Cambridge was The Woodlands in Texas. Click here to see the full list.
Cambridge was also named the best city in the country for young professionals.
“Living in Cambridge offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Cambridge there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks,” Niche states. “Many young professionals live in Cambridge and residents tend to be liberal.”
Other Boston-area communities also shine on Niche’s review platform.
Lexington was ranked seventh on the company's list of the "Suburbs With The Best Public Schools in America." Wayland was 23rd on that list, and was also highlighted for being the sixth-best suburb to raise a family.
Niche said it came up with its “Best Places To Live” rankings based on Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and CDC data, as well as resident reviews.