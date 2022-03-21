Patriots Reportedly Hosting Leonard Fournette For Free Agent VisitThe Patriots are in pretty good shape at the running back position. But it appears Bill Belichick is not going to settle on "pretty good shape."

Report: Trent Brown Returning To Patriots On Two-Year DealThe big guy is coming back to the Patriots' offensive line.

Malcolm Butler Reportedly Getting A Tryout With PatriotsMalcolm Butler's story with the Patriots may have a happy ending after all. The free agent cornerback is reportedly in New England for a tryout with his former team.

Sizzling Celtics Race Past Nuggets 124-104The sizzling Boston Celtics beat the Denver Nuggets 124-104 Sunday night.

Red Sox Reportedly Reach Agreement With Trevor StoryThe Red Sox are adding slugger Trevor Story to their lineup, according to a report.