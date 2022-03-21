FOXBORO (CBS) — The big guy is coming back to the Patriots’ offensive line. Trent Brown has signed a two-year deal with New England, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The 6-foot-8 tackle will be protecting Mac Jones and blocking for Patriots running backs in 2022 and beyond. Next season will be Brown’s third in New England over two different stints.
His 2021 season got off to a bumpy start due to a calf injury he suffered in Week 1. Brown eventually landed on IR in October and didn't return to action until Nov. 14, but played the rest of the season, appearing in nine games total.
Brown was also with the Patriots in 2018 and was a big part of an offensive line that was pivotal for a dangerous running game that carried New England to a Super Bowl title. He left for a big money contract from the Raiders, but was re-acquired by the Patriots via trade last March.
Brown, who will turn 29 in April, started his career with three seasons in San Francisco after the 49ers drafted him in the seventh round in 2015.