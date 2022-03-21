BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are in pretty good shape at the running back position. But it appears Bill Belichick is not going to settle on “pretty good shape.”

The Patriots are reportedly welcoming Leonard Fournette to Foxboro for a free agent visit on Monday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Fournette is coming off the best season of his career, rushing for 812 yards and eight touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Bucs in 2020, scoring four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) on Tampa Bay’s postseason march to a title.

The 27-year-old Fournette is also a threat to catch some passes out of the backfield. He had 69 receptions for 454 yards for Tampa Bay last season, and had a career-best 76 catches for 522 yards in 2019, his final year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fourth overall pick by Jacksonville in 2017, Fournette has found the end zone 35 times over his five-year career.

The Patriots are in a good spot at running back with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson at the top of the depth chart, with James White as the team’s pass-catching back. But with White coming back off an injury, it never hurts to have a little more insurance coming out of the backfield.