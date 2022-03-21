BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,693 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. There were also seven additional deaths reported from Friday.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is at 1.68%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,554,316. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,939.
There were 96,520 total new tests reported.
There are 217 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 32 patients currently in intensive care.