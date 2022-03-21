BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices have started dropping in Massachusetts. They’re now down nine cents in the last week, according to AAA.
The average price is $4.26 a gallon as of Monday. Seven days ago it was $4.35 a gallon. The state record was set earlier this month at $4.36 a gallon on March 11.
The national average as of Monday is $4.25 a gallon.
AAA says prices have dropped because the global price of crude oil has gone down for now.
“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said in a statement.
“But demand was down slightly last week, likely due in part to higher pump prices. As geopolitical tensions continue unabated, we can expect to see more volatility in oil prices, leading to significant fluctuations in the price of gasoline and diesel in the near-term.”
A year ago, gas cost $2.76 a gallon in Massachusetts. That’s $1.50 less than what drivers are paying today.