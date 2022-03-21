LEOMINSTER (CBS) — One of the four Marines killed when their aircraft crashed in northern Norway during a NATO drill on Friday was a Massachusetts native. He has been identified as 27-year-old Captain Ross Reynolds, of Leominster.

The other Marines were identified as Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Gunnery Sargent James Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Corporal Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Reynolds, an Osprey pilot, joined the Marine Corps in May 2017. He was taking part in a training mission Friday. It was not related to the war in Ukraine. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“The pilots and crew were committed to accomplishing their mission and serving a cause greater than themselves,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, the commanding general of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, in a letter to his Marines and their families.

The Marine Corps said Reynolds had multiple decorations including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella offered condolences to Reynolds’ family in a Facebook post.

“Ross and his family were active in scouting and could always be front and center at all of our Veterans And community events with Ross usually holding the flag. Captain Reynolds to no shock of any of us , became an Eagle Scout. We are a tight and loyal community and stand ready to assist his mother , father , sister and his Wife Lana. Also our condolences to the other families of those other three Marines. God bless these Great Americans and all those who’ve served and serve as they keep this great America “ Free”,” Mazzarella wrote.