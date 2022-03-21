BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are looking to sweep a four-game road trip Monday night, but they’ll have to do so without a pair of starters. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams have both been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
Smart will miss the game with a non-COVID illness, after he left Sunday night's 124-104 win over the Nuggets in Denver with some sinus issues. Monday night will be the 11th game that Smart has missed this season, with Boston 3-7 in his previous absences.
Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are candidates to start in Smart's place against the Thunder.
Williams is sidelined with right patella tendinopathy, which is better known as “Jumper’s knee.” It’s a condition from inflammation of the patellar tendon, which connects the kneecap to the shin bone. If untreated, the condition can lead to tears in the tendon.
So it's probably best that Boston gives Williams some time off, considering how important he is to the team's dominant defense this season. Williams tweaked his ankle during Sunday night's win, and will miss his 14th game of the season on Monday night. The 24-year-old has played in a career-high 59 games for Boston this season, averaging 9.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
The Thunder have lost nine straight entering Monday night’s game. The Celtics have won eight of their last nine and 10 of 12, and have a chance to slide in the two-seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Thuder.