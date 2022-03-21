BOSTON (CBS) — Malcolm Butler’s story with the Patriots may have a happy ending after all. The free agent cornerback is reportedly in New England for a tryout with his former team on Monday, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

Butler, now 32, is attempting a comeback after he surprisingly retired prior to the start of the 2021 season. Butler had signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals and took part in the team’s training camp, but called it quits last August.

Now he’s looking to play ball again, and with the Patriots looking for a top cornerback to replace the departed J.C. Jackson, the two sides are exploring a potential reunion. Butler was a Super Bowl hero for the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, when the undrafted rookie picked off Russell Wilson at the goal line in the closing moments of the game to preserve New England’s 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

He was the team’s top corner for the next three seasons after making that big play and made a Pro Bowl in 2015. But his run with the Patriots ended after he was benched for New England’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. While there has been no definitive reason given for Butler’s benching by head coach Bill Belichick, it was recently revealed in Seth Wickersham’s book “It’s Better To Be Feared” that Butler had engaged in a heated exchange with then-Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia during practice leading up to the game, leading to his benching.

But it seems as though the two sides have made up over the last four years, and now Butler may get a chance to play for the Patriots again. He last played in 2020 when he was a member of the Tennessee Titans, tying a career high with four interceptions while racking up a career-best 111 tackles that year. Butler has 17 career interceptions, eight of which came during his four seasons in New England, over his seven NFL seasons.

Butler has also worked out for the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, according to The Globe.